Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,422 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.36. 5,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,763. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

