Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 804,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

