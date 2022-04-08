Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $204.73 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $220.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

