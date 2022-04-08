Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,053,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

