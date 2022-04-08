Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 334,297 shares.The stock last traded at $263.30 and had previously closed at $263.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $251.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

