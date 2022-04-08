Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 24,601,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,769,545. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

