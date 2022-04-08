VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Position Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $26,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 561,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.