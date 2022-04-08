Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $162,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 292.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $234.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.08 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.