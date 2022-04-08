Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

NYSE:RNG opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.91 and a 12-month high of $337.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

