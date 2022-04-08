Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 365 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.