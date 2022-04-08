Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Text by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 309.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 51.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after buying an additional 335,903 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.95. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

