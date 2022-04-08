Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 205.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 59.2% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,673,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 622,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.21%.

SVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

