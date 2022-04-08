Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rayonier by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $43.45.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

