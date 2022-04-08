Van ECK Associates Corp Has $153,000 Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 111,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Exponent stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.