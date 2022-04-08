Van ECK Associates Corp Has $118,000 Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.08 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

