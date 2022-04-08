Van ECK Associates Corp Has $113,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,480 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of MRO opened at $24.93 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

