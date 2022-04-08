Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

