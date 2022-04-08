Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,410 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after buying an additional 502,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 258,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

