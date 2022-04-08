Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 148 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.