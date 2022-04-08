Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

