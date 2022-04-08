Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 557 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.