Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.98

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

