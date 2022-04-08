Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Valeura Energy (LON:VLU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:VLU opened at GBX 27.70 ($0.36) on Thursday. Valeura Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 31.70 ($0.42). The stock has a market cap of £23.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 92.96, a current ratio of 93.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 17 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.41 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.