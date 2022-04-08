Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Valeura Energy (LON:VLU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:VLU opened at GBX 27.70 ($0.36) on Thursday. Valeura Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 31.70 ($0.42). The stock has a market cap of £23.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 92.96, a current ratio of 93.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Valeura Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.