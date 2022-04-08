Vale (VALE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vale (NYSE: VALE):

4/5/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/26/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/18/2022 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.25.

2/28/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vale produced 315.6 Million tons (MT) of iron ore in 2021, up 5.1% from prior-year levels. For 2022, the company anticipates iron ore production between 320 Mt and 335 Mt. The company ended 2021 with 340 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 370 Mt by 2022-end after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites and their respective additions in tailings storage capacity. It is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. Its efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and control costs will favor results. Backed by a solid balance sheet, Vale continues to invest in growth projects that will drive growth. Vale has inked an agreement to sell its coal business that will help it focus on core businesses and become a leader in low-carbon mining.”

2/9/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

