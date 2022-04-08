UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $4.60 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.25 to $4.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.12.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $381.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.96.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in UWM by 125.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in UWM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 47.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

