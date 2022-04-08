UREEQA Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.90 million and $3,596.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.70 or 0.07420954 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.87 or 1.00027617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051454 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

