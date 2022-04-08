Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Trading Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. 85,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,351,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

