Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMGNF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.75) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

UMGNF opened at $26.80 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $32.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company. The company owns and operates a broad of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.