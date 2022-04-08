United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $320.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

