United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.
Shares of UMC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 57.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 27.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 133.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 476,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
