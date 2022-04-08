United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 57.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 27.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 133.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 476,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

