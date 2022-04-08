United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $2.92. United Insurance shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 334,308 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $155.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in United Insurance by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

