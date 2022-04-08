United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.11

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and traded as high as $34.60. United Bancshares shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 8,405 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of United Bancshares worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

