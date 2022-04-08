United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

