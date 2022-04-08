Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.22 ($36.50).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €23.46 ($25.78) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. Uniper has a 12-month low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($46.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.62.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

