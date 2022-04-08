Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.54. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

