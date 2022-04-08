UniFirst Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

UniFirst has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $174.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in UniFirst by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 34.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

