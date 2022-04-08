Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

UNBLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF remained flat at $$74.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

