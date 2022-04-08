UBS Group Trims Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Target Price to CHF 54

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 58 to CHF 54 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.13. 118,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

