UBS Group Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $192.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $150.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 55,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 155,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.