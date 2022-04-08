UBS Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,450 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.15) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.31).

Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 66.99 ($0.88) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,152.99 ($28.24). The company had a trading volume of 10,152,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,918,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,997.29. The stock has a market cap of £162.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

