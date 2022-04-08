TWO (NYSE:TWOA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in TWO by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,006,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TWO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in TWO by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in TWO during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

two focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

