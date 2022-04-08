Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $477.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 85.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.