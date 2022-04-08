Truist Financial Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OC. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 144,962 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,105,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

