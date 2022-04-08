TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,817 shares of company stock worth $4,551,914. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,330,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

