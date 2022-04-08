TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

TriMas stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. TriMas has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

