Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

