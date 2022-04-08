Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.07

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 6144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

