Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given New C$2.20 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TREVF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

OTCMKTS:TREVF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

