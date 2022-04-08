Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 67,027 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of POWW opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.36.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $64.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

