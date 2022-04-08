Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) PT Lowered to €33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRATF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

TRATF opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. Traton has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

